Barbara Cartier Cupp, 89, of Burlington, died on February 17, 2021
Barbara grew up in Burlington and attended Burlington High School.
She met the love of her life, Ira W. Cupp, in the spring of 1953 and they married shortly after on Sept. 1, 1953, in the Chapel at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Burlington.
Barbara was a proud military wife who balanced raising her family, supporting her husband’s military service and working. She built relationships and made connections on each base they lived.
After Ira’s lifelong service, he retired, and they eventually came home to Vermont.
Barbara never remarried after losing Ira, who predeceased her by 41 years. Instead, she dedicated her entire life to her family, who she loved immensely and would have done anything for.
Barbara worked at Digital Corporation until they closed the Vermont location and eventually found gratifying work at the VNA/Care Connection. She helped many families with their loved ones as she had such a great gift of helping others.
In her free time, she loved taking art classes with her lifetime friend, Monica Kaigle, where the two made many beautiful items for her family that will be forever cherished. She also enjoyed getting out and about with her dear cousin, Joan Bombard, whom she loved dearly. They enjoyed their time together whether they were reminiscing about family or just spending a quiet moment together.
Barbara is survived by her children: Kathleen A. Cameron (Robert) of Clarksville, M.D., Edward W. Cupp (Robin) of White Plains, M.D., Anne C. Kessler (Stephen) of Shelburne, Mary-Ellen C. Bailey (John) of Wilmington, N.C.; Former son-in-law, Csaba L. Rigo of Burlington.
Grandchildren: Alison, Amy, Robert, Michael, Jimmy, Ann, Nicole and Candice Great Grandchildren: Katie, Riley, Michael, Lily, Logan, Chloe, Grace, Jacinda and Maximus Siblings: James Hawes (Marsha), Lee McCurty Sister-in-Laws: Josephine Cartier and MaryLou Cartier, Darlene Sutton; several nieces and nephews. Barbara is predeceased by her siblings: Norman Cartier, Bill Cartier and Virginia Rodrigues.
A service will be held in the future when it is safe for the family to travel.
Contributions in Barbara’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at cremationsocietycc.com
