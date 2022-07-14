Barbara B. Lewis

Barbara Ann Berg Lewis, 87, a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, teacher, wife and friend, died peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center from chronic medical conditions.
Barbara graduated summa cum laude from Mount Holyoke College, majoring in chemistry, and remained sharp up to the end of her life. She loved reading and read almost every mystery novel from the Pierson Library in Shelburne. She will be remembered her for her incredible courage, determination and never-ending love and support for her family and friends.
Barbara lived a full life. She was born on April 24, 1935, in Newark, N.J., to John F. and Mildred (Pearl) S. Berg and was raised with her sister Millie in Maplewood, N.J. She graduated from Columbia High School and went to Mount Holyoke where she excelled in her studies and formed lifelong friendships. After marrying John Lewis in 1957, and after the birth of their three children, she completed graduate studies in teaching and earned a master’s degree from the University of Vermont.
Barbara first worked at Smith Kline and French in Philadelphia, supporting her family as a chemist while her husband was in medical school. After the family moved to Charlotte in 1968, she worked at Champlain Valley Union High School and taught chemistry for a decade, where she won Vermont Teacher of the Year and was invited to attend an award dinner at the White House.
She also won the Timm Award from New England Chemistry Teachers in 1990. Later, Barbara moved to higher education and taught chemistry at St. Michaels, Norwich University and the University of Vermont. After she and John moved to Colorado for a decade and a half in 1994, she taught chemistry at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
Barbara loved Vermont and was an avid volunteer and gave many tours at Shelburne Farms. She and John traveled widely and saw all the continents of the world, often traveling with The Slapdash Crew: four of their closest college friends. She also thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandkids play basketball, soccer and volleyball, as well as attending their many extraordinary musical performances.
Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Jeanette, and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, John; her daughters, Judy Lewis Pugliese and Jacquie Lewis-Wang and their spouses, Sam Pugliese and Qiang (John) Wang; her grandchildren, Annabella and Antonio Pugliese and Sophia and Phillip Wang; sister, Millie Cunningham; nephews, Derek and Bob Cunningham; and a large and loving extended family and friend group in Vermont and beyond.
Barbara, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, teacher and wife will be dearly missed for her constant caring, love, understanding and support. She was the social networker, organizer and memory bank for her family, and her intelligence and spirit will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Charlotte Congregational Church, 403 Churchill Road in Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pierson Library piersonlibrary.org in the memory of Barbara Lewis.
