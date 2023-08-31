Anne D. Brown

Anne Donnellan Brown was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Holyoke, Mass., to parents Elizabeth (Ricker) and Arthur Donnellan.
Anne died peacefully, at 83, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous fight with glioblastoma brain cancer.
Anne was the eldest of her siblings, Beth, Mary, Ginny and Charlie. Although born and raised in Massachusetts, Anne comes from a long generation line of Vermonters, tracing back to the mid 1700s.
Anne lived her life fully and on her own terms. She left Mount Holyoke College as a sophomore in 1959 to elope and marry her husband of 64 years, David Brown, despite her father’s wishes. Anne and David lived in New Haven, Conn., Danville, Vt., and Powder River County, Mont. early in their marriage. Later they lived in Essex Junction, Berwyn, Pa., and Princeton, N.J.
Anne and David returned full circle to Vermont, returning to Peacham and Shelburne in retirement.
In her words, she earned her PhT — putting hubby through — degree first and then proudly finished her Bachelor of Arts at Immaculata College in 1989 at age 50.
Anne worked for years in the bookkeeping and accounting field at various companies and schools. She always had a gift for numbers and organization.
Anne had a strong faith that guided her through life. The Congregational Church was a foundation of her faith and she lived generously with her time and resources to help others. She was a minister’s wife for the first 15 years of her marriage, helping David serve congregations in Montana and Vermont.
Anne and David had two children, Matthew and Elizabeth. She was a loving mother who gently allowed her children to discover their own passions in life. Anne was so proud of Matthew and Elizabeth.
Anne adored her grandchildren, Leah, Heidi and Elise, daughters of Elizabeth and her husband, Chris Berger, and she was a very important part of their childhood. Anne moved to Shelburne in 2008 to be closer to her grandchildren and was able to be actively involved with all of their school activities and developing interests.
Teatime after school will always be a cherished memory for her grandchildren, a time to be together, discuss the school day, bake together, laugh together, tell stories and, of course, drink tea and eat cookies.
Anne enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, playing piano, live theater and concerts, genealogy research and traveling, but mostly enjoyed being with her family. She had many beloved pets over the years that she shared in the family activities.
We thank her doctors, Liebelt, Anker and Thomas at The University of Vermont Medical Center, for all their help giving us the most time together we could have.
Anne was predeceased by her son, Matthew in 1992; her sister, Beth in 2012; nephew, John in 2011; stepbrother, Arthur in 2001; and her parents in 1978 and 1999.
A public celebration of Anne’s life will be at Christmas time, when her family can all be together, at the Charlotte Congregational Church.
Private services with interment will be held Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Middle Haddam, Conn., at the Donnellan family plot in the Union Hill Cemetery.
Donations in Anne’s memory can be made to the Charlotte Congregational Church, PO Box 12, Charlotte VT 05445, or the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Rd., Barre VT 05641.
Any gesture of kindness to another will embody Anne’s spirit and help make the world a better place, just as she did every day in her gentle quiet way.
