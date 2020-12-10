Alice Murdoch, wife, mother, friend and artist, died peacefully Nov. 19, 2020, at the McLure Miller Respite House.
She was 76.
She is survived by her husband Jim of Charlotte, son Jed, wife Ingrid and grandchildren Alex and Lia of Essex, son Duncan of East Charlotte. She also leaves her sister Mary Ellen Acey of Richmond, Va.
At her request there will be no services.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Flynn Center or the McLure Miller Respite House.
