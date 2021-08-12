Alfred Joseph Kloeckner, 94, who died Thursday, July 29, 2021, was born in New York City in November 1926, a first-generation American and the only child of Emil and Therese Kloeckner. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II and then earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Columbia University. His decision to pursue doctoral studies at Indiana University was fortuitous: he was awarded a doctorate in English literature, spent a year teaching in Germany as a Fulbright scholar, and met a fellow Indiana doctoral student, Frieda Hartfiel, who became the love of his life and his wife in 1955.
Professor Kloeckner taught English and American Literature in Germany, at the University of Rochester and at Loyola University in Chicago. Starting in 1960, he taught for more than three decades at Norwich University in Northfield, where he received tenure, chaired the English Department for several years, and was an active member of the faculty community until his retirement in 1992, at which time he was honored as a professor emeritus.
Through the decades, he taught American literature and Shakespeare, engaging generations of students with his dynamic teaching style, making the Bard’s plays come alive to his classes as they took the “page to the stage.” He spent a memorable sabbatical studying at Stratford-upon-Avon.
He was a loving and attentive husband and was a beloved father to his children, Andrew, Phillip and Ann. He was an admiring father-in-law to Gisele Kloeckner and Bryan Enright, and was a proud, doting grandpa to his granddaughters, Megan and Allison.
Al was an avid sportsman, playing tennis and golf, hiking, snowshoeing, ice skating, swimming and passing his love for the outdoors on to his children, whose swim teams he coached for several seasons at the Northfield town pool and whom he taught to ski in their early years. He had a fondness for travel by commercial freighters and traveled to Europe and back several times that way.
After retirement, Al served as a dramaturg for the Lost Nation Theater and relished the few select acting roles he took on. He built his own sailing kayak and enjoyed taking it for expeditions onto Vermont lakes and rivers. He also became fond of crafting jewelry out of seashells for family and friends.
As a passionate reader, he was never happier than when he was in his recliner reading a familiar classic or delving into an intriguing novel or biography. He was a great giver of books as gifts, too. At every Christmas gathering, he read aloud the nativity story from the Gospel of Luke, and he would often present a relevant poem, quote or reading for family celebrations.
Al’s sharp wit, discerning mind, highly refined personal code of ethics, intimate command of vast segments of literature, art and current events, and his engaging sense of humor made him a particularly lively and provocative conversationalist with his many personal and professional friends. Sporting a colorful bow tie, Al delighted in playing host for memorable gourmet meals Frieda created, extending hospitality and conviviality to their friends in Northfield, Shelburne, Middlebury and around the world.
Classical music was his lifelong companion. He had a keen ear and could accurately identify composers and musical styles from just a few moments of listening. He was well versed in and drew great pleasure from listening to recordings and concerts of standard and unknown operatic, symphonic, chamber and choral works. He served as the publicist for the Vermont Philharmonic during its first decade.
His wife of 66 years, Frieda, predeceased him in May 2021. According to his wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne VT 05482 shelburnefarms.org, or to Opera Company of Middlebury, P. O. Box 803 Middlebury VT 05753 ocmvermont.org/donate.
