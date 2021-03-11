Alfred “Bill” Hoadley, of Shelburne, died Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Respite House in Colchester. He was 86 years old.
He was an accomplished man and lived a full and interesting life. He is survived by his wife, Frances; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Dick Fryberger; son, Jonathan; daughter, Cynthia Waterbury; son-in-law, David Waterbury; and grandson, Spencer Waterbury.
