Alan R. Munro, 88, of Juneau, Alaska, died Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Born to Duncan Ross and Ethel Munro, Alan attended Roslyn High School in New York and Shelburne High School in Vermont, when he met the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Constance Munro.
They started their life together in Shelburne and then on to New York, Tennessee and Juneau, Alaska, where Alan retired as director of the Alaska State Museum.
Alan was an accomplished artist, bird enthusiast, environmentalist, avid fishermen, hunter and outdoor explorer, where he found life at its best, hiking Perseverance Mountain and other local mountain trails, always making sure his paintbrushes, paints and sketchpad were in his backpack.
Alan had great respect for the environment and often took injured birds home to rehab to release back into the wild. He was involved in Greenpeace, helped organize the first Juneau Audubon Society and was a member of Earth Justice. Alan always enjoyed a good sense of humor and loved to share his stories of life, along with his wife after many great meals with family and dear friends.
Alan had art exhibits in Louisville, Ky., Nashville, Tenn., Washington, D.C., New York City, Seattle, Wash., and Juneau-Douglas, Alaska.
His career in museums started in Shelburne, where he worked with his father who took notice of his early interest and talent in the visual arts. He also worked at Fisk University in Nashville, The Nashville Children’s Museum, The American Museum of Natural History, in New York City, and the Juneau Alaska State Museum, 1971 to 1985, where he was curator and then director before his retirement.
Alan was active in the Nashville Artist Guild, initiated and implemented training at Fisk University in collaboration with David Driskell, who designed curriculum for future curators of color. He was active in the civil rights integration movement, and helped organize the Juneau National Alliance for the Mentally ill, and was a past president.
Alan was instrumental in the grassroots effort of the first Juneau Folk Festival, hosting meetings in the family living room, and was an advocate for speaking what he believed, marching in the 4th of July parade with a “Freedom of Speech” sign, and writing letters to the Juneau Empire editor on issues he was passionate about.
Alan was adopted in the Tlingit Eagle Na’ein Kaagwaantaan clan by Frances Smith, and a member of the Alaska Native Brotherhood Camp 2 of Juneau.
Alan was preceded in death by his father, Duncan Ross, and mother, Ethel Munro; his older brother, Judge William Munro his wife, June; and sons, Alan Duncan and Scott William Munro.
He is survived by his wife, Constance; his younger brother, David and wife, Gerry; children, Peter, Donald, daughter-in-law Melanie, Carol, Jean, Dave, Meg and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Christopher, Sunshine, Jesse, Jason, Orawan (Bam), William Scott, Hunter, Mekayla, Rochelle, Jesse, Jared and Tauna; great-grandchildren, Halee, Koree, Idynn, Rovenna, Hallie, Sarah, Karter and Willeen; and many nieces, nephews and their children.
A retrospective art show and celebration of life will be arranged by the family; dates will be determined at a later date per venue availability.
Cards and condolences can be mailed to P.O. Box 871541, Wasilla, AK 99687. Email inquiries to retrospectivealanmunro@gmail.com.
