Public speaking is not Branden Martin’s forte but on Feb. 21, the 30-year-old found himself standing in front of more than 125 people at the Delta Hotel in South Burlington.
Having been named Vermont’s Young Engineer of the year, he had to give an acceptance speech. “I had a lot of anxiety,” he said “but it went well.”
A Hinesburg resident, Martin is a civil engineer with Stone Environmental, Inc. His father is a geodetic surveyor and the Northeast Regional Geodetic Advisor, and his aunt is a bridge engineer for VTrans.
“I was good at science and math,” he said “and engineering has always been part of my life.”
Martin’s official title is Water Resources Engineer and he enjoys that line of work: “We are trying to make sure stormwater facilities are installed properly. We want to build for environmental resiliency.”
He considers the field more interesting than other civil engineering pursuits. “It seemed like a good thing to advocate for,” he said. “There is room for creativity.”
Martin is the First Vice President for the Vermont Society of Engineers and the current Past President and New England Council Delegate for the American Society of Civil Engineers. The latter organization is the one that nominated him for the award which is overseen by a selection committee made up of previous Engineer of the Year winners.
During Tropical Storm Irene, Martin was an intern for the state of Vermont and spent part of the day directing traffic, because Plainfield Road was washed out. “In my opinion, it has been proven that storms are more frequent, larger and more sporadic,” he said. “A lot of Vermont’s infrastructure is old, not in great shape, and not properly sized.”
Martin is particularly proud of some of the projects he has worked on which not only improve water quality but also have educational components. “We’ve designed and overseen stormwater practices in educational environments that teachers can take their classes to,” he said. “We just did a stormwater pond and infrastructure upgrade in Winooski which included four curb-cut bioretention bump-outs to intercept stormwater running along the curb in an attempt to infiltrate it before it reaches catch basins.”
He also worked on a municipal project to expand an existing stormwater pond and replace its outlet structure to manage for a 100-year storm event and reduce flows on Morehouse Brook.
Originally from Barre and Williamstown, Martin and his St. Johnsbury-born wife Katherine Levasseur moved to Hinesburg four years ago, in part because of the school district.
Their daughter Josephine is only seven months old but Martin is already planning for her high school career at Champlain Valley Union High School.