Explore the lure of mythology through poetry and art in the Pierson Library, 5376 Shelburne Road, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m.
Join poets in person or online for a reading of new positive poems written in response to the traveling Indigenous art exhibit, “Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology.”
All ages and experience levels of poets and listeners are welcome. Family friendly, positive poetry submissions from poet-readers on the theme of “the lure of mythology” are due Friday, Oct. 28, to poartryproject@gmail.com. Registration required for all participants at poartry.org.
