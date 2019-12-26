This fall, Patricia O’Donnell’s firm, Heritage Landscapes, was awarded the Landscape Architecture Firm Award which is one of the highest honors bestowed by the American Society of Landscape Architecture.
“It’s a huge award,” the Charlotte resident said. “It’s generally given to larger firms with a contemporary design approach. To have it given to a firm that focuses entirely on historic preservation is a new direction for them, but our body of work has been built up for 32 years.”
Heritage Landscapes, the firm O’Donnell started in Connecticut in 1987 and moved to Charlotte in 1994, focuses entirely on heritage projects.
“We work with places we already value. Just because something is historic doesn’t mean it is well taken care of,” she said.
The firm works to preserve parks, museums, cemeteries and other public places: “We take care of what we inherited from prior generations.”
O’Donnell grew up in Buffalo and her first project was leading a Youth Conservation Corp group in turning around what she saw as the degradation of the public parks. She enjoyed the challenge of explaining the importance of the parks to an age group that might not have fully understood their significance.
Heritage Landscapes has worked on more than 500 projects, nationally and internationally, including world heritage sites, national parks and national historic landmarks. O’Donnell has worked on projects ranging from the Alamo to the Washington Mall, on some as old as St. Mary’s City, Maryland which was founded in 1640, and as recent as Mellon Square in Pittsburgh – built in 1955.
For the last two decades, the firm has been the landscape architect for Shelburne Farms. To better understand what they were becoming part of, O’Donnell and her staff looked into the work of Frederick Law Olmsted and his stepson from the 1880s. The pair had created Shelburne Farms by bringing together a series of small farms and connecting them through a road system.
“The drives are important,” O’Donnell said. “They shape the experience.” The firm used aerial and ground photography to create a period plan which showed the original design.
Heritage Landscapes has undertaken a number of projects at Shelburne Farms, including replacing the elm trees which died in the 1960s and 70s, and more recently replacing the stately poplars which had become a safety hazard. They also rerouted the drive to the Coach Barn in a such a way as to keep the historical perspective while respecting contemporary needs. The firm has also assisted with the creation of trails, which were not part of Olmsted’s original vision, but are crucial for the public access component of the land.
Heritage Landscapes generally has four or five employees, but their ranks at times swell to eight for larger projects. They often collaborate with other firms including preservation architects, structural engineers, conservators, stone specialists and archaeologists. O’Donnell said the small nature of the firm is another reason why the Landscape Architecture Firm Award was unusual.
“It’s challenging and interesting work,” O’Donnell said. “It can be fascinating to do a deep dive into these amazing places and find ways to enhance their vitality, preserve their meaning and have people care about them. If we don’t take care of these places, they’re gone.”