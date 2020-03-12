Cathy Hunter had been giving massages for some time, but roughly four years ago, she got more serious about the practice and began working with a friend who had been a massage therapist for thirty years.
Hunter completed an eleven-month certification program at the Wellness Massage Center and Institute in St. Albans and last year she opened Raven Ridge Massage in her Charlotte home.
She started her professional life doing work related to energy and environmental issues before switching to human services and education. With a Master’s in Education from the University of Vermont, she worked on projects related to women’s empowerment and feminism, with stints at the YWCA, Women’s Rape Crisis Center and Women Helping Battered Women (now Steps to End Domestic Violence).
She facilitated and ran a life planning program called Futures to help single parents embark on new careers. Most of her work was based on short-term grants so she was happy when she was hired by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation as a Career and Education Outreach Counselor, a job she held for 25 years.
“I hurt my back two years ago,” Hunter said, “and I found massage to be really helpful. I had a hard time sitting at my desk for long periods and it seemed like my body was telling me to find another way to make a living.”
Hunter was in a position to semi-retire but she wanted to keep working. “I had been doing human service work and I loved being a resource and interacting with people,” she said “but I was spending more and more time at the computer and it wasn’t as fulfilling.”
She said she enjoyed concrete, physical work and she was fascinated by how the human body functioned, so she decided to get certified as a massage therapist. “It became clear that massage was a great option,” she said. “I really enjoy doing it.”
Hunter mostly provides Swedish and deep tissue massages and supplements that with Shiatsu and foot reflexology. Her specialty is working with women over 40.
“It kind of happened,” she said “because of the people I know and circulate around. Especially in Charlotte there are a lot of women who are looking to stay healthy and active and massage is something that can help them do that.”
She tends to provide the kind of massages that she would like to receive. “A massage should be soothing and relaxing,” she said “but it should also get some depth into the muscles.”
Hunter hasn’t done much to promote her business which she considers a part-time endeavor. At this point, she is happy giving seven to 10 massages a week in the East Charlotte home at the base of Raven Ridge Natural Area where she has lived since 1996. In the summer, Hunter gives massages on her screened-in porch where clients can listen to the birds. In the colder months, she has a dedicated room on the second floor of her home.
“I love being able to help someone feel more relaxed or have less pain or more range of motion,” she said. “It’s amazing what massage can do and I love facilitating that.” Hunter believes we live in a touch-phobic culture and she likes that massage allows her to connect in a non-sexual manner with people. “To have the opportunity to connect with someone in a safe environment is special,” she said. “Massages are emotionally as well as physically therapeutic for people.”