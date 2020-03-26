As a naturopathic physician, Dana Dabransky knows that healing comes in many forms.
“I practice primary care and general medicine,” she said, “and with that experience and reference point, I witness a lot of what people are dealing with in terms of stress and know what can be done for them beyond an office visit.”
Dabransky had been attending classes at Second Circle Hot Yoga and when they vacated the building, she felt strongly that it should continue as a therapeutic movement space. Last year, she opened Shelburne Community Movement there.
“The point was to continue as a space where people can move in a healthy way and process and relieve stress and be a resource for our community,” she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic requiring social distancing, Dabransky is now conducting classes via Zoom.
“Everyone is trying to find a way to connect and maintain community,” she said. “These classes can really be helpful with the high level of stress people are experiencing.”
All the virtual classes are available by donation with people given several payment options between zero and twelve dollars.
Three-fourths of the classes at Shelburne Community Movement are yoga, the rest being Pilates. “The yoga is really geared toward attracting a wide audience regarding age, ability, and interest,” Dabransky said. “The idea is that whoever you are, we’ve got something to meet your interest and skill level.”
Dabransky said if someone would like to attend a class that isn’t being offered, she is more than willing to try to fill that void.
Most of the classes are therapeutically inclined including a yoga for anxiety series. Dabransky is proud of a class called Buff Bones for people with osteoporosis. “I want this to be a space for every person,” she said “since there are a lot of populations that inadvertently feel left out. Inclusivity is part of our mission.”
Dabransky’s interest in alternative medicine began through animal healing, when she saw how acupuncture, chiropractic treatment and other techniques could work for equine health.
“That’s part of the reason I sought out yoga in my late teens,” she said.
Dabransky studied psychology and art as an undergrad. “After my first few years out of college it became evident that I wanted to do something more science based,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be oriented towards preventative medicine.”
The 39-year-old Dabransky moved to Shelburne in 2014. She recognizes that not all her patients are geographically close to Shelburne Community Movement but as a doctor, she is happy to recommend similar resources in other towns.
“I love my day job,” Dabransky said, “but any job that is truly meaningful has some real stress because of the level of responsibility.” She is happy she can complement her standard office visits with something she describes as more “kinesthetic and tactile.”
Dabransky readily admits that opening a business has been challenging and entails more work than she expected but it has been worth it. “To be walking the walk with people in the community is incredibly satisfying,” she said.