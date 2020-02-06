When Debora Rolland moved to Vermont and started working at the Lund Center, Barbara Rachelson, Lund’s Executive Director at that time, suggested she look into the Snelling Center’s Leadership Institute Class.
“I had been involved in leadership programs in Ohio and found them to be of great value,” Rolland said. “I always learned something new and I was told that this was a great program, particularly for someone who was new to Vermont.”
Rolland is now halfway through the eight-session program and is thoroughly enjoying the process.
“I think part of their goal is to get different personalities from different agencies and industries,” she said. “A good mix of people gives you the best dynamics.”
For Rolland, the Leadership Institute Class is great on many levels. As a newcomer to Vermont, she has enjoyed meeting people from all corners of the state.
“It’s been great to go out and experience Vermont in so many different ways,” she said, noting that the friendships she has formed with her cohorts have been an important part of the program.
In addition, the Snelling Institute helps attendees learn about themselves through a variety of tests.
“You have to find out who you are before you can open your mind to what is going on around you,” Rolland said.
In 2017, Rolland’s husband Dean moved to Vermont and Debora followed with their two youngest children in 2018. They moved in part because Rolland’s oldest daughter had relocated to Vermont with her husband who had a residency at UVM Medical Center. The family spent a year in Burlington before deciding they wanted a more rural setting.
“We just fell in love with Hinesburg,” Rolland said.
Rolland’s background is in philanthropy. After working as an events coordinator for an environmental organization in Ohio, she discovered she enjoyed fundraising and eventually became their vice president for operations and development. From there she went to a community foundation where she administered a grant program. While she enjoyed awarding money to worthy programs, she found that she missed fundraising, so she added that to her job duties.
“I spent a lot of time on each side of the fence,” she said. “That has given me a really interesting perspective.”
In September of 2018, Rolland was hired to be director of philanthropy for the Lund Center, but she is stepping away from that position.
“I really enjoyed working at Lund because I could see the impact of my work,” she said. “It’s been a great experience, but it was time to move in another direction.”
Rolland is unsure exactly which direction that will be, but it might involve Dean’s business, Dave’s Cosmic Subs in South Burlington. Dave’s is a chain based primarily in Ohio. The family used to frequent one near their hometown and really enjoyed the experience. Although Dean is an industrial engineer, he is also a foodie and has thrown himself in to the business. The restaurant serves 32 different sandwiches, several salads and poutine which is specific to the Vermont location.
While philanthropy and sandwich making may seem like very different areas, Rolland sees a connection between the two.
“It all comes back to relationships and connections,” she said. “People come together around food.”