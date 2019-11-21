Megan Price loves to laugh. “I’ve always been funny,” the long-time Charlotte resident said, “but I had to stifle that for years.”
Price, 65, needed to suppress her sense of humor when she worked as a reporter and a state legislator, but now, as the author of the “Vermont Wild” series of books, she is free to allow that side of her personality to flourish.
The sixth book of the series is now available for sale.
Though she loved being a reporter, Price said she was less fond of working every weekend and holiday. Plus, taking vacations meant missing parts of the action. She concedes that her desire to write front page news wasn’t conducive to family life, particularly when she was assigned to cover the Statehouse as a writer for both the Times Argus, an afternoon paper, and the Rutland Herald which was a morning paper. “I wrote six stories a day,” she said “and nobody lasts very long in that job.”
When she left journalism, Price took a job with a public relations firm but hated it. “They fought over where to put commas,” she said. Her marriage ended and Price decided to run for the Vermont House of Representatives.
“I won by a few votes,” she said, “and the guy who lost was in tears so I thought maybe I should ask for a recount.” Deciding to accept the results, Price served three terms. “It was fascinating but eventually I ran out of patience for sitting in committee meetings.”
Price took Vermont’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman program where she met game warden Eric Nuse. “I did that for three or four years and it was a lot of fun,” she said. Years later, when Price was ill and out of work, Nuse came to see her to say he had some funny stories she could write about.
“I told him to go away,” she recalls, but Nuse was persistent and finally Price taped him telling his stories. “As a reporter I would listen to the police scanner all the time,” she said, “but I didn’t know what the game wardens were doing and a lot of it was funny.”
Price is very deliberate about her “Vermont Wild” series (there is also a “Maine Wild” book). She chose a bright white page and what she describes as an “eye-friendly” font so children and older people can read the books.
“It can be read by the campfire,” she said “and it won’t blow around in a tree stand.”
The series is printed in Barre, is edited and illustrated by Vermonters and sold at local retail establishments. One of the best compliments Price ever received was from a clerk in Rutland who said that when tourists requested a “Vermont book” she would give them one from the series. “I come across people who say the books mean something to their fathers who can’t go into the woods anymore,” she said. “Maybe this is my comeuppance from my days as a reporter writing bad news.”
Price, who describes herself as a geezer who refused to grow up, is always looking for new material and she has recently branched out into storytelling. “I’ve had a lot of crazy outdoor adventures,” she said, “so I identify with these wardens quite a bit except they are smarter and in better shape.”
Price hopes her books will get young people to read and maybe also to write. “Anyone can write,” she said. “You don’t have to be from New York City or wear tweed or look pensive.”