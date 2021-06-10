Notable public spaces: Pierson Library and Shelburne Town Hall
Courtesy photo

The new Pierson Library and Historic Town Hall in Shelburne, designed by Vermont Integrated Architecture, P.C., earned an honor award from the Vermont Public Places Awards program. The program is designed to shine a spotlight on public places and spaces. The library and town hall was one of 11 winners.

