Brig. Gen. Enoch Woody Woodhouse Jr., one of the last members of the all-Black World War II fighter pilot unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen, was honored with an honorary doctorate from Norwich University during its 2023 commencement on April 29 in Northfield.
Norwich University is the oldest private military university in the U.S., is the birthplace of the ROTC, and is the alma mater of Harold “Doc” Martin, the first Tuskegee Airman.
