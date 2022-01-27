Every year, Shelburne celebrates and recognizes longtime town clerk Colleen Haag’s 35 years of professional service to the community through its Colleen Haag Public Service Award.
The award recognizes someone who exemplifies “the spirit of public service, who has shared his or her time, talent and energy for the betterment of Shelburne, who inspires purpose and who drives lasting solutions — someone who makes a difference.”
Nominations are being accepted now. Only Shelburne residents may nominate someone for the award.
The nominee should be a resident of Shelburne, but as some of Shelburne’s volunteers live in neighboring towns, exceptional volunteer service by those living outside the community will be considered. They should be someone who values and exemplifies the values of the community, who has volunteered their time, talent and energy for the betterment of the community, and who inspires purpose, drives lasting solutions and makes a difference.
Send nominations via email or the U.S. mail to haagaward@gmail.com, or Haag Award Team, c/o Shelburne Town Manager, P.O. Box 88, Shelburne VT 05482.
Deadline for submissions is Saturday, Feb. 12, and the award will be announced at March Town Meeting.
The 2022 award team includes former recipients Jim Brangan, Gail Albert and Susan Stock.
