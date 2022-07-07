Scott Hadley of Hadley Financial Group recently attended New York Life’s chairman’s council conference, its highest council membership.
Hadley has been an agent with the company since 1998, a financial adviser with Eagle Strategies since 2009 and is associated with the Vermont office in Colchester.
Scott has also earned lifetime council membership, having qualified for 22 consecutive years. He and his wife, Tammy, reside in Shelburne.
