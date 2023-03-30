Shelburne Museum has hired Jason Vrooman as the Stiller Family Foundation director of education.
He was previously chief curator and director of engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion at Middlebury College Museum of Art. Prior to that position, Vrooman w as curator of education and academic programs at the college.
In his role leading education and academic programs, Vrooman partnered with faculty across the curriculum to incorporate art, led trainings and tours for local teachers and students, expanded access to and diversified membership in Middlebury’s student museum guide program and promoted physical accessibility. He also developed an internship program preparing students for ethical and equitable careers in the arts.
“I believe deeply in art’s ability to spark joy, deep personal reflection about our place in the world, and meaningful conversations between people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Shelburne’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, accessibility, inclusion and belonging are impressive,” he said. “I look forward to supporting this work by striving to ensure that all visitors feel welcome when connecting with the museum’s incredible collections, exhibitions, grounds and programs.”
Vrooman holds a Ph.D. from New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts, a Master of Art from the Williams College and a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College.
