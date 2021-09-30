Museum gets 500K grant for barn

Shelburne Farms has received a $500,000 grant to restore the exterior of its historic breeding barn.
The Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service is in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Museum and Library Services.
The architecturally significant building was built in 1891 to breed and showcase horses.
“Shelburne Farms is recognized as an outstanding historic model farm and country estate with a significant pastoral landscape graced by monumental buildings like the iconic breeding barn,” said Laura Trieschmann, Vermont’s historic preservation officer.
Since acquiring the barn in 1994, Shelburne Farms has worked to stabilize this one-of-a-kind building, which suffered from long-deferred maintenance, in order to integrate it with the nonprofit’s working farm campus.
Over the past years, emergency stabilization, roof replacement and structural repairs have been completed. The new federal funding will enable Shelburne Farms to complete the final phase of restoration — repairing and conserving the windows, siding and doors below the roofline and installing modern fire protection technology to meet life safety requirements and protect and secure the building for the future.
“We see incredible future potential for integrating the Breeding Barn into the Farm’s education and community program activities as a spectacular and inspirational gathering space,” Shelburne Farms president Alec Webb said.
The award is a dollar-for-dollar matching grant that requires Shelburne Farms to secure an additional $500,000 in private investment.
