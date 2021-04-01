Ethan Allen Homestead is hosting a virtual book discussion on author and historian George C. Daughan’s book, “Revolution on the Hudson,” Sunday, April 25, 2 p.m.
No part of the country was more contested during the American Revolution than New York City and its surroundings. Military leaders of the time ― and generations of scholars since ― believed that the Hudson River Valley was America's geographic jugular which, if cut, would quickly bleed the rebellion to death.
In “Revolution on the Hudson,” Daughan makes the daring new argument that this strategy would never have worked, and that dogged pursuit of dominance over the Hudson ultimately cost Britain the war. This groundbreaking naval history offers a thrilling response to one of our most vexing historical questions: How could a fledgling nation have defeated the most powerful war machine of the era?
To register or order the book, go to ethanallenhomestead.org. The $25 book price includes mailing, and all proceeds benefit the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.