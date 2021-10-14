Help changes a child’s life in less than one hour per week.
The Shelburne Community School has wonderful opportunities for volunteers in two different mentoring programs.
“This volunteer opportunity is an excellent way to be engaged with our school community and to truly make a difference in the life of one great kid,” said Alice Brown, a mentor coordinator at the school.
The Everybody Wins! program is literacy-based and matches elementary students with adult mentors for a power hour of lunch and reading together. Pairs meet on Tuesdays or Wednesdays during the student lunch hour. The goal is to share a love of books and create a warm relationship.
The Connecting Youth program is relationship-based and matches mentors with fifth to eighth grade students who would benefit from the friendship of an additional adult in their life. Pairs meet for about 45 minutes, at a time that works around the mentor’s schedule. The goal is for each adolescent to grow a strong relationship with a caring adult.
In both programs, each vaccinated and masked mentor meets weekly with their masked mentee at the school in an uncrowded space during the school day. Adult mentors are provided with training and continual support. The commitment is for one school year.
To learn more, contact Caitlin Downey, Everybody Wins! mentor coordinator, at shelburne@everybodywinsvermont.org, or Brown, Connecting Youth mentor coordinator at abrown@cvsdvt.org or 383-1176.
