Join an informational meeting on the addiction epidemic.
Come and learn of a treatment facility in Johnson on Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Hall. The speaker will be Rick Welch, senior director of Adult & Teen Challenge Vermont.
