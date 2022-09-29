The Birds of Vermont Museum, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, has a few upcoming events.
• “Fine Feathers” art show runs through Oct. 31. What happens when you mix art, play and insights from birds? Creativity influenced by feather color and pattern, frills and function. View art, read poems and interact with works on display.
• Green Mountain Wood Carvers carve-in, Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and watch woodcarvers in action.
• The Big Sit, Sunday, Oct. 9, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The most relaxed birding around. How many birds can we identify from a 17-foot diameter circle?
• October bird monitoring walk, Saturday, Oct. 29, 8-9 a.m. Monthly monitoring walk records birds on the museum property.
Register at birdsofvermont.org. For more information, call 802-434-2167 or email museum@birdsofvermont.org
