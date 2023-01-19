Amid increasing antisemitism, hate and intolerance throughout the United States, Vermont students are taking on the responsibility of sharing lessons of the Holocaust with their schools and communities.
To mark United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the conclusion of the first Vermont Holocaust Education Week, Mount Abraham High School 11-grader students Eliza and Emma Doucet have scheduled their second annual Holocaust commemoration event for Friday, Jan. 27 in Bristol.
The Doucet sisters are inviting local families, educators and others to Bristol’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration which will take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Holley Hall, 1 South St., Bristol. All are welcome. Childcare will be provided.
The United Nations General Assembly has designated Jan. 7 — the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camps — as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The U.N. has urged every member state to honor the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.
Eliza and Emma Doucet, twin sisters, became interested in activism following the 2016 election and the subsequent increase in hate that followed. After seeing the Addison County Jewish Congregation, an institution to which their family belongs, vandalized, the sisters realized that antisemitism exists even in their community.
“I began to get more involved in learning about my family’s history, heritage and culture. My Jewish identity began to mean a lot more to me than it ever did before and I realized how proud I was and still am, to be Jewish,” said Eliza.
Statewide, Vermont is not immune from antisemitism and racist attacks: reports of antisemitic fliers and swastikas have begun appearing throughout the state. The University of Vermont made national headlines as the institution was being investigated by the Department of Education for allegations of campus antisemitism. Nationwide, antisemitism may be worse than acknowledged, as most incidents are never reported, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Vermont Holocaust Memorial is the state’s only group dedicated to facilitating Holocaust education as a means of preserving the memory of that genocide and using those lessons to combat bigotry, bullying and racism of all kinds.
More information can be found at holocaustmemorial-vt.org.
