The new Lions Club created to serve Shelburne, South Burlington, the University of Vermont and Burlington is looking for new members who want to help others, build community and make friends.
If you’re interested, come to an informational meeting at the Pierson Library in Shelburne on Saturday, Dec. 10. Coffee served from 1 to 1:30 p.m. with a presentation at 1:30 p.m. For more information, email andygramer767@hotmail.com or call 802-989-8520.
