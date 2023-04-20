The Lions Club offers residents an opportunity to share their blessings by contributing to a community food drive on Saturday, April 22, at the Shelburne Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lions will be accepting contributions of non-perishable food items for the Shelburne Food Shelf.
Contributions can be made in the form of food, personal care items or cash. Used eyeglasses and hearing aids, plus new socks for the homeless, are also being collected.
Most needed items include peanut butter, hot cereal packets, canned tuna and chicken, canned soups, stew, chili, spaghetti, rice and pasta helpers, applesauce, cleaning products and personal care products such as shampoo, small soaps, feminine hygiene products and toothpaste.
Check before you donate at shelburnefoodshelf.org.
The Lions Club serves Shelburne, South Burlington, University of Vermont and Burlington (south). For more information call or text Mark Hanna at 978-764-0694.
