The Lions Club in Shelburne is offering residents an opportunity to share their good fortunes by contributing to a community food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Shelburne Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Lions will be accepting contributions of non-perishable food items, as well as household cleaning and personal care products. All donated items will be given to the Shelburne Food Shelf. Suggested items to donate include canned tuna, soups and stews as well as peanut butter, hot cereal packets, rice, macaroni and cheese, pasta and meal helpers. Cleaning and personal care items such as dishwashing liquid, toothpaste, toothbrushes, small soaps and feminine hygiene products are also needed.
The food shelf cannot accept fresh food, home-baked goods or expired items due to food safety regulations and storage capacity.
Stop by Shelburne Market to donate, meet local Lions and enjoy free cookies and cocoa — no donation required. For more information about the club or to volunteer, contact Mark Hanna at 978-764-0694.
