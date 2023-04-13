On Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Charlotte Senior Center, the Chittenden County Historical Society hosts a presentation and nature walk on how to read old forested farmscapes featuring preservationist and landscape historian Samantha Ford.
The presentation will be augmented the following week on Sunday, April 19, with an interpretive field walk at Wheeler Nature Park in South Burlington from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Ford and naturalist Alicia Daniels will illustrate the concepts outlined in the talk and trace 300 years of land use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.