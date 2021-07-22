The Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee is holding an informational open house at the Pierson Library Community Room, Thursday, July 29, 7-8 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served and child care provided.
“It is vital that all voices in Shelburne, from every part of our community, feel heard and are able to participate,” according to a committee press release.
The committee meets the first and third Fridays of the month, 4 p.m., Shelburne town offices. Those meetings are also accessible via Zoom.
Questions? Contact the group’s clerk at shelburneeandd@gmail.com.
