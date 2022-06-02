On Wednesday, June 15, at 1 p.m. watch “Bag It!,” a documentary with Robin Orr, community outreach coordinator from the Chittenden Solid Waste District, at the Charlotte Senior Center,
The 78-minute film, described as “touching and often flat-out-funny,” follows Jeb Berrier as he embarks on a global tour to unravel the complexities of our plastic world.
Co-sponsored with waste district and The Charlotte Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.