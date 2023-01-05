Place a bet on when a concrete block will break through the ice on Lake Iroquois and win 50 percent of the pot.
Funds raised by the Ice-Out Challenge are used to improve water quality, protect the lake from invasive species and to support the Lake Iroquois Association Greeter and Boat Wash Program. This program inspects and washes boats entering and leaving the lake.
Tickets are $1 each, with discounts for 20, 30, 40, or 50 tickets. Entries will be accepted from late November through Wednesday, March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.