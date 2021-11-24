Tim LaBeau, a franchise owner of Home Instead in Shelburne, was honored with a Seven Seals Award in recognition of his support of his employee, Sabrina Milano, who serves as the chair for the Vermont office for employer support of the Vermont National Guard and Reserve.
The program seeks to foster a culture where employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the U.S. National Guard. LaBeau said, “I am honored to receive this award and will continue to support Sabrina’s efforts on behalf of our service men and women.” From left, Sgt. Maj. Paul Edwards, Brig. Gen. David Manfredi, Tim LaBeau and Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve state chair Sabrina Milano.
