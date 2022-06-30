The Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project has announced its spring 2022 grant awards.
Commonly known as SCHIP, the group recently handed out $22,000 to 13 nonprofits. Recipients included: Hinesburg Community School; Shelburne Craft School; Shelburne Food Shelf; Carpenter-Carse Library; YMCA Camp; Vermont Parks Forever; Hinesburg Artist Series; Champlain Valley Union Home School Fund; Stern Center; Hinesburg Nursery School; JUMP; Common Roots; and Habitat for Humanity.
These awards are made possible because of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art and collectibles at its resale shop in the yellow building on Route 7 next to the town offices.
Since the first grants were given in April 2005, more than $801,000 has been distributed.
SCHIP accepts grant applications twice a year. The next deadline is Oct. 15 of each year. To donate, volunteer or more information go to schipstreasure.org.
Participating faith communities are All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne; Ascension Lutheran Church, South Burlington; Charlotte Congregational Church; Hinesburg United Church; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Charlotte; Shelburne United Methodist Church; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Shelburne; St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hinesburg; Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne.
