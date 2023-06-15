The Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project (SCHIP) has announced its spring 2023 grant awards. Recent funds in the amount of $14,872 were awarded to seven non-profits in the three towns that met the criteria of serving the people of the communities in a variety of ways. The recipients for this cycle included were Charlotte Children’s Center, Charlotte Congregational Church, Color Our World, Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee, Vermont Garden Network, and Vermont Parks Forever.
These awards are made possible as a result of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art, and collectibles at its resale shop in the distinctive yellow building on Route 7, next to the town offices.
Since the first grants given in April 2005, more than $828,500 has been distributed. SCHIP accepts grant applications twice a year. The deadlines are April 15 and October 15 of each year. The maximum grant size is $3,000. Application forms are available on the “Grants” link at: http://TheSCHIP.org/
As a member of our communities, you too are an intimate part of our mission. Come shop, donate, volunteer, and help us continue to meet our objectives for the future. For more information on grant recipients or the organization, please visit our website (http://TheSCHIP.org/) or our Facebook page (SCHIP’s Treasure Resale Shop) or call the shop for volunteer or donation inquiries at 985-3595.
Our participating faith communities are: All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne; Charlotte Congregational Church; Hinesburg United Church; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Charlotte; Shelburne United Methodist Church; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Shelburne; St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hinesburg; Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne.
