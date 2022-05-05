Where can you hear from a Sufi teacher, an expert in Confucianism, a native spiritual leader and a leading instructor on the divine feminine? All Souls Interfaith Gathering is hosting the Thomas Keating Interspiritual Seminar on May 7 and 8 with the Charis Foundation and the Spiritual Paths Foundation.
The seminar honors the interspiritual legacy of Father Thomas Keating and provides leading interfaith teachers and thinkers with a laboratory for sharing and developing the spiritual thought of the future.
On Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m., a panel presentation will feature Pir Netanel Miles-Yépez, the head of the Inayati-Maimuni lineage of Sufism, and Brenda Salgado of the Nepantla Center for Healing and Renewal, who was trained by Purepecha, Xochimilco and Toltec elders in traditional medicine.
On Sunday, May 8, 3 p.m., a panel at will include Dr. Judith Simmer-Brown, Buddhist professor of religious studies at Naropa University in Boulder, Colo.; Dr. Bin Song, assistant professor of philosophy and religion at Washington College with a specialty in Confucianism; Rev. Matthew Wright, an Episcopal priest and writer working to renew the Christian wisdom tradition; and Rory McEntee, the co-author of “New Monasticism.”
Tickets for both panels are $15, online or at the door.
Alejandra Warden, a contemplative educator, international lecturer and author who teaches from a place deeply rooted in the feminine, will be the guest speaker at the All Souls Music and Spirit Service on Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by All Souls music director Ronnie Romano on the piano and organ and Jane Kittredge on violin. There is no admission charge for the music and spirit service.
For more information, contact Rev. Don Chatfield, lead pastor, All Souls Interfaith Gathering, at (802) 985-3819, ext. 102, and for ticket information, go to allsoulsinterfaith.org.
