The Ice-Out Challenge is over — and Valarie Patten of Hinesburg was this year’s winner.
Patten predicted the ice would be “out” on March 27 at 1:41 p.m. for the inaugural Lake Iroquois Association challenge.
According to Ernie Rossi, association board director and observer that day, “The pallet flipped, the block went through and stopped the clock at 1:39 p.m. March 27. Only thing missing was the popcorn.”
The contest will likely become a yearly fundraiser, surpassing the 1,000-ticket goal with 2,262 tickets sold. The organization’s share of proceeds, after expenses, will be used to encourage and increase lake owner participation in the Vermont Department of Conservation’s Lake Wise Program.
