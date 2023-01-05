Join historian and author Howard Coffin for his talk “1800 and Froze to Death: The Cold Year of 1816” on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Pierson Library in Shelburne.
The historical talk includes anecdotes about the dark year of failed crops, scarce food and religious revival. The horrible weather also came in the aftermath of the War of 1812, which produced shortages and an economic crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.