Shelburne resident Paul Landerl was recently honored for 40 years of service to Howard Center.
Landerl, a security officer and former director of community support and residential programs, was among 115 staff recognized during a special employee anniversary celebration. Each year, the organization marks anniversaries for employees reaching five or more years of service.
This year, 115 employees reached their respective anniversaries, joining nearly 500 of their colleagues who have been with the organization for at least five years.
“Our staff work round the clock carrying out the mission of our organization and serving our Vermont friends and neighbors,” Bob Bick, Howard Center CEO, said. “Every person and every job at Howard Center contributes to the overall fabric of our community, offering help and support when it’s most needed.”
