Three Vermont non-profit housing organizations — Champlain Housing Trust, Downstreet Housing & Community Development and Twin Pines Housing — have been awarded $325,000 in Housing for Everyone grants from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank.
Downstreet and Twin Pines will collaborate to use their $175,000 grant to grow Twin Pines’ existing resident services program and pilot a resident services program at Downstreet. Funds will be used to support one new staff position at each organization, and Twin Pines will support Downstreet as it develops the program over the next 18 months.
Champlain Housing Trust will use its award for similar activities, as the organization has tripled its resident services staffing during the pandemic. The trust has housed over 120 formerly homeless Vermonters in the last year in addition to providing support to hundreds of existing tenants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.