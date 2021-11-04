Thanks to several citizen donations, the new curtains for Shelburne town hall are fully funded.
The Shelburne Historical Society raised $1,560.
Materials can now be ordered, and new curtains will be installed after they are fabricated.
Like the restored town clock, a substantial portion of the total for this project was donated anonymously.
