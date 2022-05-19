Join the Hinesburg Firefighters Association for its spring craft fair on Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Hinesburg Fire Station
The event will include local crafters as well as well as outside business consultants, including Scentsey, Tupperware, Magnabilities Jewelry, Touchstone Jewelry, Color Street consultants and many more.
Proceeds benefit the association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.