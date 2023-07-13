This summer, the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury presents a series of six lunchtime gallery talks, held every other Wednesday through Aug. 23 highlighting its current exhibition, “Artists in the Archives: Unseen Neighbors.”
Each presentation will focus on a particular artist’s collage that explores themes with which communities have grappled historically, such as race, difference, sexuality and gender.
The Wednesday, July 12, noon gallery talk is “Making Sense of Representation: Rural Queer Life in and beyond the Archive” with Carly Thomsen, associate professor of gender, sexuality and feminist studies at Middlebury College.
On Wednesday, July 26, the gallery talk, also at noon, will be “Forecasts for a post-Roe America.”
Within hours of the end of Roe, state abortion bans began to take effect and clinics began to close, leaving would-be patients with little time to lose scrambling to figure out where to go next in a shifting and unstable landscape.
Professor Caitlin Knowles Myers will discuss a forecast for a post-Roe America covering changes in abortions and births and downstream effects on the economic lives of women and their families. She is the John G. McCullough Professor of Economics and co-director of the Middlebury Initiative for Data and Digital Methods.
For more information, go to henrysheldonmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.