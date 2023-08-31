Ackermann Dairy, a 120-head organic dairy farm in Hardwick, has been named the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year.
Jimmy and Sara Ackermann have been farming for 16 years, including nine at their current location. They were recognized by University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Dairy Industry Association with this award for their overall excellence in dairying, including their efficient and sustainable farm management, outstanding herd and high-quality milk production.
They currently milk 60 to 65 Holsteins twice daily in a tie stall barn with four units. Their rolling herd average is 22,600 pounds with 4.1 percent butterfat and 3.1 to 3.2 percent protein. In 2022, they began shipping their milk to Stonyfield Organic and have already earned several quality milk awards.
The Ackermanns plan to switch to robotic milkers within the next two years, a move that will allow them to grow their milking herd to 80, a size that falls within their goals to stay sustainable and on budget. They’ll breed for teat length and square, even udders, characteristics that work better for robotic milkers.
They raise all their own replacements, breeding their heifers to calve at 24 months with cows bred back at 60 days fresh. Calves are fed colostrum within a few hours of birth, then water at three days. They get calf starter and dry hay at one week old, then waste milk for two months, which the farmers believe gives them a head start when they are weaned.
They grow enough grass to supply all their own forage needs with surplus to sell some years. Most years they get four cuts of hay from their 300 acres of owned and leased land, yielding an average of three tons per acre of haylage.
Cows are fed a total mixed ration of silage and dry hay. They pasture their animals at night in warmer weather, bringing them in during the day, the opposite of what most farmers do. They feel that it’s more comfortable for them outside at night as it is cooler with fewer flies.
Future plans include building a new free-stall barn with separate areas for the calves, cows and heifers to house them all under one roof. Although it will be built on the footprint of the existing 1940s-era barn, its design will allow for enhanced cow comfort, something that the Ackermanns say is critical to the health and contentment of the cows, which in turn, results in higher milk production.
Other finalists for this year’s award were Liberty Hill Farm (Kennett Family), Rochester; Lucky Hill Farms (Henry and Jennifer McReynolds), Danville; and Skyline Holsteins (Sheena Brown), Derby.
