Donald Craig, service manager of VIP Tires and Service of Shelburne, recently signed a statement of support for the National Guard.
The Vermont Employer Support of the Guard program, through the Department of Defense, “develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws.” More at esgr.mil.
