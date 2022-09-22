Age Well and St. Catherine’s of Siena Parish in Shelburne are teaming up to provide a meal to go for anyone age 60 and older on Tuesday Oct. 11.
The meal will be available for pick up in the parking lot at 72 Church St. from 11 a.m.-noon.
The menu is chicken cacciatore, wheat rotini, peas & carrots, wheat bread with butter, strawberry shortcake with cream, and milk.
To order a meal contact Sheryl Oberding at soberding@yahoo.com or 802-825-8546.
The deadline to order is Thursday, Oct. 6.
Participants must register and forms will be on hand at meal pick up or download it at bit.ly/3LkbQBi.
An Age Well representative will be available to purchase $5 restaurant tickets to dine at any participating restaurants. More at agewellvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.