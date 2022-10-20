Age Well and St. Catherine’s of Siena Parish in Shelburne are once again teaming up to provide a meal to go for anyone age 60 and older on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The menu is roast pork with sauce, mashed red potatoes, butternut squash, wheat roll with butter, apple crisp with topping and milk. The meal will be available for pick up in the parking lot at 72 Church St. from 11 a.m.-noon.
To order contact Sheryl Oberding at soberding@yahoo.com (preferred) or 802-825-8546.
The deadline to order is Thursday, Nov. 3.
If this is a first-time order, provide your name, address, phone number and date of birth.
If you haven’t already registered for the meal program, forms will be at meal pick up, or download at bit.ly/3MIlVZx.
More at agewellvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.