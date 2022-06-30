Age Well and St. Catherine’s of Siena Parish are once again teaming up to provide a meal to go for anyone age 60 and older on Tuesday, July 12.
The meal will be available for pick up at 72 Church St. from 11 a.m.-noon that day.
The menu is spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, green beans, garlic roll with butter, Father’s Day cake and milk.
To order a meal: email Ann Cousins at: ascousins@me.com or call 802-343-8180 by July 7.
If this is a first-time order, provide name, address, phone number and birthdate.
Meal registration forms are available at bit.ly/3bddE1c. More information at the Age Well site, agewellvt.org.
