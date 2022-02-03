Age Well and St. Catherine of Siena Parish are teaming up to provide a meal to go for anyone over 60 years old.
The menu features stuffed chicken with ham and cheese, mashed potatoes, beets, dinner roll, applesauce cake and milk.
Register by Thursday, Feb. 3 for meal pickup Tuesday Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-noon. To order, email soberding@yahoo.com or phone 802-825-8546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.