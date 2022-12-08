On two consecutive Saturdays, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, the Shelburne Village Dog Park will welcome families, their kids and their dogs to come to a brightly decorated shed on Harbor Road to have their photos taken with Santa.
This is a fund-raiser for the dog park committee to help pay for much needed work in the park to remove the invasive plants that pose a threat to park fences and impeding dog enjoyment the park.
